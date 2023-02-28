Electric ferry for Windermere delayed
Plans to introduce an electric ferry on England's largest lake have been delayed.
The incoming Westmorland and Furness Council agreed to spend £4.5m on a new car ferry for Windermere to replace the more than 30-year-old Mallard.
It was initially hoped the new vessel would be in service by spring 2024, but now the council has said it has not awarded a contract for its delivery.
The council said it remained committed to the project.
In a report, Andrew Jarvis, cabinet member for finance on the new authority which will replace Cumbria County Council in April, said an "extensive procurement process" had taken place but the county council had made the decision not to award a contract to deliver the replacement ferry.
"Therefore the Mallard will need to remain in service for longer than originally planned," he said.
He said £894,000 had been agreed in the new council's budget for "essential works to the ferry and slipway" and to "invest in the infrastructure required for the new, electric ferry".
Peter Thornton, cabinet member for highways and assets on the Westmorland and Furness shadow authority, said the council remained "committed" to "providing a reliable and sustainable service on the much-valued Windermere Ferry".
He said: "We will be picking up the matter from the county council and looking to a new procurement process to secure a new, electric-powered ferry.
"In the meantime, we will be doing some work on Mallard to extend its life and increase reliability in high winds."
No estimate has been given for when the new boat will be delivered, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
