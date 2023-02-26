Donald Campbell daughter appalled by Bluebird legal fight
- Published
The daughter of world-record setting speedboat pilot Donald Campbell has said she is appalled by a legal fight over his Bluebird vessel.
Coniston's Ruskin Museum has launched action against engineer Bill Smith demanding he return the craft, which he has been restoring in North Tyneside.
In response, Mr Smith said he would "fight to the death".
Mr Campbell's daughter Gina told the BBC it was "so important" Bluebird be returned to Coniston.
Mr Campbell was killed in January 1967 as he attempted to break the water speed world record, with Bluebird laying at the bottom of Coniston Water until it was raised by Mr Smith in 2001.
The museum was gifted the wreckage five years later by Mr Campbell's daughter on the understanding Mr Smith would restore it and then returned.
Ms Campbell told BBC North West Tonight: "I'm Appalled.
"[Mr Smith] made a magnificent job of restoring Bluebird, she was amazing, fantastic.
"Then was the time to return her back to the museum as was agreed but instead here we are.
"It is so important that she returns to Coniston. It is the only thing that matters to me, my family, my father's memory, his achievements and to the people of Coniston."
The dispute centres around Bluebird's future use with the museum wanting to display it in a specially-built wing and Mr Smith wanting it to run.
Mr Smith has previously said the museum owns the wreckage while his team owns the restoration part of the boat.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.