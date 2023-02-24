Workington crash victim, 80, named by police

Ramsey Brow, WorkingtonGoogle
Ramsey Brow in Workington was closed while police carried out an investigation

An 80-year-old man killed in a road crash in Cumbria has been named by police.

Neil Dawes, of Workington, had been driving a Vauxhall Corsa on the town's Ramsey Brow at about 07:55 GMT on Tuesday.

Cumbria Police said no other vehicles were involved and Mr Dawes died shortly after.

The force added it was continuing to appeal for information about the incident.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.