Boy who filmed Brampton hit-and-run sentenced
- Published
A boy who filmed a deliberate hit-and-run on a man has been sentenced.
The 19-year-old victim suffered a suspected fractured skull when he was struck by an Audi in Brampton near Carlisle on 19 August.
The driver, a 16-year-old boy, was previously given a detention order.
A passenger, 15, who filmed it was given a 12-month referral order at Carlisle Youth Court after admitting attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.
The court heard the two younger teenagers, who cannot be identified, were originally charged with attempted murder but admitted the lesser charge.
Second incident
CCTV showed the Audi perform a U-turn and cross briefly on to the wrong side of the road before striking the victim, who had his back to the car and was walking away.
He was assisted by passers-by before being transported to hospital, while the damaged vehicle was later found at a scrapyard.
The driver had also hit the same man with a car in May leaving him with a broken leg, the court heard, amid an ongoing issue between the pair.
Prosecutor Lee Dacre said video footage of the incident, with audio, was found on the passenger's mobile phone.
'Learn from mistake'
"You can't hear anyone trying to prevent the collision and can't hear the passenger trying to discourage the driver from doing what he was doing," Mr Dacre said.
Defence lawyer Edgar Fernando said the youth was "really trying to turn his life around".
The youth told the judge: "I am really regretful for getting in that car in the first place. I really want to show this remorse to the victim."
His request for a face-to-face meeting will be considered, the court heard.
District Judge John Temperley said the boy should "learn from this mistake" and needed to be "particularly careful about who you mix with and who you befriend as you grow up."
