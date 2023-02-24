Barrow roads closed as bomb disposal team called to scene
A bomb squad has been called to reports of an unexploded device in Cumbria.
Road closures have been in place on Salthouse Road and Lumley Street in Barrow-in-Furness for the last two hours.
Cumbria Police said a "potential ordnance" had been found in the Marina Village development, which is under construction.
The explosive disposal team have been called to the scene and a cordon has been put in place.
A force spokesperson said the cordon was to "ensure the safety of local residents" and would remain for several hours.
