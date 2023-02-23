Barrow sex message teacher banned for life
A teacher who sent sexual messages to what he thought was a 12-year-old girl has been banned from the profession for life.
David Goodwin, 39, taught at Furness Academy in Barrow, Cumbria, until he was caught in a police sting in 2021.
He was later given a suspended prison sentence at Preston Crown Court after admitting two offences.
The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) said his actions were a breach of the public's trust in teachers.
'Expose catfish'
The TRA said Goodwin, who had taught humanities at the school since 2010, admitted exchanging sexually explicit messages with an undercover police officer who was purporting to be a 12-year-old girl between 13 and 19 April 2021.
Goodwin did not send any messages suggesting they met up and claimed he became dependant on social media as a "form of escapism", the TRA said, adding he had a "previously unblemished career history".
During the investigation, Goodwin had "sought to excuse his behaviour" by saying he suspected the person he was messaging was older and he wanted to "expose the person as a catfish", the TRA said.
'Not entitled to teach'
The misconduct panel said he appeared to have "limited insight" and was "more focussed upon the consequences that his actions have had upon his own life" rather than those on a real child sent such messages.
"He has referred to having no sexual interest in children, yet this is at odds with his conviction," the TRA said.
In December 2021 he was sentenced to 18 months in jail suspended for two years and ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for 10 years after he admitted engaging in sexual communication with a child aged under 13 and attempting or causing a child aged under 13 to watch a sexual act.
The secretary of state's decisionmaker Sarah Buxcey agreed with the TRA's recommendation he be "indefinitely" banned from teaching at any school in England.
"In view of the seriousness of the allegations found proved against him, I have decided that Mr Goodwin shall not be entitled to apply for restoration of his eligibility to teach," she said.
