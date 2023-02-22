Smartphone warning after Lake District walker's 'lucky escape'
A fell walker is lucky to be alive, mountain rescue chiefs say, after getting lost in the Lake District having relied on smartphone directions.
More than 70 people took part in an operation to find the man who had got into trouble on the ridge between Scafell Pike and Great End.
The hiker had called for help at 18:30 GMT on Monday but was not located until 14:30 the following day.
He was hypothermic and had knee, leg and foot injuries.
Having been alerted by Cumbria Police, Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team (WMRT) had been able to make contact with the man despite a weak phone signal and advised him to stay where he was and shelter from the wind.
However, unable to find him at that location and with contact having been lost, a wider search was "mounted in incredibly difficult conditions".
Despite help from Keswick Mountain Rescue and search dogs from Cockermouth, rescuers came off the hill in the early hours of Tuesday.
The operation resumed at first light when more rescue teams from across Cumbria and the North East joined in.
WMRT said: "We rarely comment on a rescue, but in this case we would like to say he was very, very fortunate to have survived.
"We also have to say that Google Maps on smartphones are not suitable for navigating on the hills. They lack detail and of course will not work with a flat battery.
"There is no substitute for a map and compass and being able to use them. They can save one's life."
Wet and misty weather made ground searches "very challenging" and meant helicopter support could not be brought in, it added.
The man was stretchered off the hill and taken to hospital after being found on the east bank of Piers Gill.
A total of nine rescue teams were involved along with five search dogs and two drones.
