Kendal church's vestry holiday let plan rejected
- Published
A church's plan to use its vestry as a holiday let has been rejected.
Kendal United Reformed Church said creating an en-suite double bedroom would have provided financial support.
The Grade II-listed church in Highgate said the holiday let would be used as "ancillary to the church assembly" when not in use.
But South Lakeland District Council said people staying in the holiday let would be "significantly impacted by noise and disturbance" from the church.
The church had applied for a change of use of the vestry, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
But the council said the scheme would "give rise to a poor relationship with surrounding uses as it would integrate poorly with the existing community facilities".
