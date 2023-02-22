Grange lido work to begin shortly, council says
- Published
Work to repair the site of an unused swimming pool and its surrounding promenade in Cumbria will begin in about a month, it has been announced.
South Lakeland District Council said it wanted to make the Grange-over-Sands site safe, with the lido opened to the public for the first time in 30 years.
It would not be reopened for swimming, though, and would instead be infilled.
The authority said it remained open to exploring offers for operating it as a functioning lido once again.
Structural and architectural works will be carried out to repair the concrete terracing around the pool as well as repairs to the sea wall along the promenade, the council added.
Meanwhile, public seating is to be introduced and a children's play area put in place, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Many challenges'
Council leader Jonathan Brook described the project as "highly complex".
"There have been many challenges along the way, so we are excited to begin the work to repair and reimagine this much-loved and iconic structure," he said.
"Doing nothing was never an option, as failing to act would leave future administrations liable for even greater costs."
The total cost of the work is to be £6.8m, with £1m of that coming from the government's Coastal Communities Fund.
The whole project is expected to take 14 months to complete and is due to begin towards the end of March or the beginning of April - later than the February start date put forward by Mr Brook last year.
Janet Carter, of Save Grange Lido, reiterated the society's "dream" of "swimming once again in this unique, mushroom-shaped pool".
"Our vision would see Grange Lido become an inclusive health and wellness facility that benefits the whole community with a proud nod to its rich heritage and once again shine as the pearl of Morecambe Bay," she said.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.