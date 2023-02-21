Kendal fraudster killed himself over debts, coroner hears
A convicted fraudster killed himself amid pressure over owing people money, a coroner has heard.
Stephen Evans was found dead at his home in Kendal, Cumbria, on 27 September last year after colleagues reported he had not turned up for work.
Cumbria assistant coroner Margaret Taylor heard Mr Evans, 38, served more than four years in prison for fraud but feared an "elephant that keeps coming back for money".
She concluded his death was a suicide.
Mr Evans was born in Widnes, Merseyside, in 1983 and trained to be a financial advisor spending a year in Dubai, the inquest in Cockermouth heard.
His mother said she worked for his Liverpool-based investment company for a short while in 2011 but he became "increasingly unpleasant and agitated" towards her, culminating with him throwing Chinese food at her and storming out.
She heard nothing else from him for 10 months until being contacted by a lawyer and being told he had been charged with fraud offences.
Mr Evans' mother said she was approached by people looking for him, adding: "It was clear to me he owed numerous people money by doing something unlawful with his investment business."
He served four years in prison before being released in 2017, but was jailed again for nine months for offences under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
After his second release he moved to Kendal where she said they had a "good relationship" and would talk most days.
His profession was listed by the coroner as a volunteer coordinator but she also heard he had started a new company investing in watches.
Days before his death Mr Evans told his mother he was under pressure and had "not been honest" with proceeds of crime investigators and "there's an elephant out there that keeps coming back for me, back for money".
'Trying to find him'
She said he also "kept repeating 'I can't go back to prison'" and he gave her a "long hug, longer than usual".
In a statement read to the coroner, Mr Evans' partner said he "seemed stressed" and she believed he "owed some people money".
Ms Taylor said Mr Evans was "clearly a talented individual but he was complex and he had a number of different business ventures which ran into difficulties and that clearly impacted very heavily upon his life".
She said the problems "seem to have followed him" after his fraud conviction, and noted his partner "believed he owed people money and he was worried about people trying to find him".
The coroner told his family she was sorry for their loss, adding: "I've little doubt you wish Stephen could have spoken to any one of you to explain and been honest about the difficulties he was facing."
