Married couple die after A66 crash near Workington
- Published
The family of a married couple who died in a crash on the A66 have said they will be "missed by the entire community".
Patricia and Gareth Evans died at the scene, between Bridgefoot and Stainburn roundabouts, near Workington in Cumbria.
The crash happened just before 18:00 GMT on 13 February and involved their Renault Clio and a Volkswagen Golf.
The driver of the other car remains in a critical condition in Newcastle.
"They enjoyed many happy hours on the Lake District fells," the couple's family said.
"[They were] much loved by their family, friends and all that knew them, they gave so much to the community throughout their lives."
Mr Evans had worked as an industrial chemist at the Sellafield nuclear plant while Mrs Evans had taught at Stainburn School.
Their family said they were long-term members of St John's Church in Workington, where they were "integral to bell-ringing, choirs and music groups".
The statement added: "They will be remembered and sadly missed by their children, family and the entire community."
Cumbria Police, which has launched an investigation, urged anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.
They said several vehicles had been driving on Ramsey Brow and Stainburn Road, towards the roundabout, from 17:45 until 17:53 GMT.
