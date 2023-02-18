Armistead wind farm can operate for extra 15 years
A south Cumbrian wind farm has been granted permission to operate for an additional 15 years.
South Lakeland District Council has given the go-ahead to Banks Renewables, to extend the life of Armistead Wind Farm east of the M6.
The firm began generating electricity at the site in 2013 with permission to operate for a maximum of 25 years.
It said it had spoken to local parish councils about the plans and no objections or concerns had been raised.
Banks Renewables was originally given permission to construct and operate the six-turbine scheme, near junctions 36 and 37, for a maximum of 25 years, in 2013.
The council has given permission to the renewable energy firm to run the six-turbine scheme for an extra 15 years, taking its expected lifetime to a maximum of 40 years.
Preston Patrick and Mansergh parish councils said they had written to South Lakeland District Council expressing support for the proposals.
Clean electricity
Banks Renewables said the day-to-day operation of the windfarm would not change and no new turbines were being planned.
The farm produces enough clean electricity to meet the annual needs of more than 8,000 homes, displacing more than 5,300 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the electricity supply network, the firm said.
It also generates almost £14,000 every year for the Armistead Wind Farm Community Fund, which supports local community and environmental projects put forward by local voluntary groups and charities.
The fund will also be extended for a further 15 years.
Richard Dunkley, managing director of Banks Renewables said: "The Armistead Wind Farm is coming up to its 10th anniversary and is supporting our contribution to the UK's crucial journey towards its net zero targets by continuing to generate significant amounts of clean green electricity."
