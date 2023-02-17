Maryport bakery fire: Front of building demolished amid inquiry
- Published
The front of a bakery which was gutted by fire has had to be demolished.
The blaze broke out during the early hours of Wednesday at the Bakehouse, in Senhouse Street, Maryport, which spread across all four floors.
A "complex" investigation is under way to find out how the fire started which is expected to take several days, Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said.
Road closures and diversions remain in place around the area, with some local businesses unable to reopen.
At the height of the fire 10 engines and several specialist vehicles attended the scene.
There were no reports of any injuries.
Councillor Peter Kendall, who is Maryport's mayor, told BBC Radio Cumbria the fire was "absolutely devastating" for the bakery's owners.
"They have worked, really, really, really hard to build up a well-used business with a good product - it helps the footfall for other shopping in the town," he said.
"My heart goes out to them and I really, honestly hope that they get back to trading as as soon as possible."
Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said the investigation would continue over several days, with both on and off-site activity.
"An investigation of this length and nature is normal for the size and scale of this incident," a spokesperson said.
"We would like to thank the local community for their patience."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.