Cumbria Police ask public to help in 1990 missing person case
- Published
Members of the public have been urged to help find a man who has been missing for more than 30 years.
Keith Woodburn, who was living in Barrow-in-Furness at the time, was reported missing in 1990.
A sighting was reported between 1993 and 1995 in Aberdeen by a woman who did not know Mr Woodburn - who would now be 58 - had been reported missing.
The appeal follows a review by Cumbria Police's Force Major Investigations Team.
The force said in line with other UK police forces, it periodically reviewed long-term missing person investigations.
Mr Woodburn spent the majority of his life in Ulverston but had been living in Barrow-in-Furness when he went missing.
Cumbria officers conducted inquiries after the reported sighting a few years later, but were unable to find further information.
The woman who made the report, who knew Mr Woodburn from Ulverston, believed he was living in the Torry area of Aberdeen.
The force said Mr Woodburn's privacy would be respected if he had moved away to start a new life.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Cumbria Police.
