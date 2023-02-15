Carlisle rape investigation: CCTV image of man released
Detectives investigating a rape in Carlisle city centre have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify.
A woman, aged in her 20s, was attacked in Mary Street between 22:00 and 23:00 GMT on Saturday.
The man is described as wearing dark clothing and was carrying a bag across his body.
Police in Cumbria said they believed he walked through Denton Holme in the city at about 22:30 on Saturday.
Det Sgt Stephen Kidd said: "Detectives have been carrying out a number of enquiries since receiving the report including house to house and viewing CCTV.
"We are continuing to support the victim throughout this investigation, and the public will continue to see a police presence into the weekend with the safety of the public paramount."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Meanwhile, a separate inquiry is under way after a 19-year-old woman reported to police she had been raped during the early hours of Saturday near Carlisle station.
A local 16-year-old was arrested in connection with that attack and since released while inquiries continue. It is not being linked to the attack on Saturday night.
