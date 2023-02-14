Flimby child rapist Barrie Hoskin jailed for 12 years
A child rapist who "showed no remorse whatsoever" for his crimes has been jailed for 12 years.
Barrie Hoskin, 42, admitted rape and eight child sex offences after police received an initial report in January 2021.
He had "exploited" his victim, buying numerous gifts and grooming them "to gain his trust", Cumbria police said.
Hoskin, of Main Road, Flimby, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court and must also serve six years on licence.
He will also be subject to a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Hoskin pleaded guilty to six counts of engaging in sexual activity of a child, two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and rape of a child.
Det Con Nina Doyle, of Cumbria Police, said the force was committed to investigating all reports of rape and serious sexual offences "no matter how much time has passed".
"Support is available in Cumbria for victims of sexual offences," she said.
"I would encourage anyone who has been victim to a sexual offence to contact police so that our officers can investigate."
