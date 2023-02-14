A66 Workington: Man and woman killed in two-vehicle crash

Library image of Cumbria Police car and an ambulanceCumbria Police
A man and a woman in one car died at the scene, police said

Two people have been killed in a car crash on the A66 in Cumbria.

It happened on Monday just before 18:00 GMT between the Bridgefoot roundabout and Stainburn roundabout, near Workington, and involved two vehicles.

A man and a woman travelling in a blue Renault Clio were pronounced dead at the scene, Cumbria Constabulary said.

The driver of a red Volkswagen Golf was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with serious injuries and remains in a critical condition.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to contact them.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.