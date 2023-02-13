Carlisle rape investigations continue after two attacks
Investigations are continuing after two women were raped in separate attacks in a city at the weekend.
A local 16-year-old held on suspicion of raping a 19-year-old woman at 06:00 GMT on Saturday near Carlisle station has been released under investigation.
Meanwhile a separate inquiry continues over an attack on Saturday night.
A woman, aged in her 20s, told police she had been raped in Mary Street between 22:00 and 23:00 GMT. She is being supported by specialist officers.
Nobody else is being sought over the first attack, officers said.
No arrests have been made over the second attack and detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses.
The two rapes are not being linked, Cumbria Police said.
