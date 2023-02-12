Second rape reported in Carlisle town centre
Police have stepped up patrols after a second rape was reported in Cumbria.
The attack is understood to have happened on Mary Street, Carlisle, between 22:00 GMT and 23:00 GMT on Saturday.
Cumbria Police said a woman in her 20s was being supported by specialist officers.
"We understand this may cause concern within the community and public safety is absolutely paramount," Det Insp Duncan Brooker, of the force, said.
"We do have an increased police presence in the area to provide reassurance and for people to come forward with information or concerns as the investigation continues."
It comes as the force is investigating another rape in Carlisle town centre, near the rail station.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested after the alleged assault happened at 06:00 GMT on Saturday.
The victim was being supported by police and people have been asked to come forward with information.
