Brampton double attack dangerous driver teen detained
- Published
An illegal teenage driver who knocked down the same pedestrian twice within three months has been sent to a youth detention centre for two years.
The 15-year-old boy hit Harvey Oliver, then 19, on the pavement in Brampton, Cumbria, in May, breaking his foot.
Mr Oliver said he feared for his life, thinking the boy "was going to reverse and come back for me".
In August, while on bail, the boy drove at him again, throwing him on to the car and knocking him unconscious.
Mr Oliver's injuries included a fracture of a bone linking his skull and vertebral column.
Both incidents were captured on mobile phone footage filmed from inside the cars - a Volkswagen and an Audi.
The first video was circulated on social media, including a post on TikTok shown to Carlisle Crown Court.
A passenger, another 15-year-old boy, filmed the second incident.
Neither can be named for legal reasons.
Prosecutor Tim Evans said the car made "no attempt to stop following the collision, even after the windscreen smashes upon the car hitting him".
'Killed or paralysed'
The court heard that, on arrest, the young driver claimed: "I haven't even been in Brampton."
He later admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving in May and both boys, now 16, admitted attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent in August.
An attempted murder charge was withdrawn by the prosecution.
Judge Nicholas Barker imposed on the driver a 24-month youth detention and training order and a four-year driving ban.
Judge Barker described the first incident as a "highly dangerous act", adding that Mr Oliver "could easily have been killed or paralysed" in the second.
Karl Volz, defending, said the young driver had a troubled upbringing, was vulnerable and "deeply regrets what he did".
The second defendant has been sent back to the youth court for sentencing.
