Drivers warned as Kirkstone Pass to close for weeks
- Published
A major road will be shut for several weeks at a time when improvement work begins, it has been announced.
Cumbria County Council has warned drivers there will be traffic lights by roadworks and a series of closures in place on parts of Kirkstone Pass.
It will shut for four weeks in March and June, two weeks in September and three weeks in March next year.
The work on 4.2 miles (6.8km) between Brothers Water and Hird Wood will "make it safer", a councillor said.
Repairs to a drainage system at Brothers Water will start on Monday.
Then the road will first close on 6 March, reopening on 31 March.
The other closures will be:
- 5 June for four weeks, for the installation safety crash barriers
- 11 September for two weeks, for contractors to carry out resurfacing
- 1 March, 2024, for three weeks, for the finalising of the resurfacing
Throughout these the council said access to businesses in the area would remain open, but drivers may have to follow diversions.
'Disruption'
Contractors will work every day including weekends in order to make sure the work is completed in time, it added.
Councillor in charge of transport Keith Little said: "I want to thank the local community and businesses for their support and patience.
"We realise that these works will cause some disruption for the community, businesses and commuters, but they are necessary to improve the safety of the A592 route.
"In addition to improving the condition of the road, the planned works will increase reliability and overall resilience of the route, and will make it safer, especially during winter."
