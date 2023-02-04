Keswick: Charity transforms derelict pencil factory
A former pencil factory that was left derelict has reopened as an events, training and tourism centre.
Charity Keswick Ministries began refurbishing the former Cumberland Pencil Company site in 2015.
Some 750,000 pencils a week were produced there before it relocated in 2008.
Jim Walker, President of Cumbria Tourism said an open day on Friday was a "brilliant opportunity" to make businesses aware of the new facilities.
Frosted glass windows which were believed to have been put in to prevent factory workers stopping to admire the "spectacular" views of the Lake District mountains, have been replaced with clear glass.
'Industrial feel'
The venue will be used for the three-week Keswick Convention
Keswick Ministries said tens of thousands of visitors would be using the venue for the event from 15 July.
The space is also available for hire by local community groups, charities and churches, it added.
Ministry Director James Robson said Keswick Ministries' new headquarters would keep the pencil factory sign and "industrial feel" of the building.
"We are thankful to have been working with local contractors and businesses on this project and look forward to showcasing the skilled restoration and building work that has transformed the Pencil Factory into a world class event venue."
The Mayor of Allerdale, Allan Daniels, described the site as "an asset to our town and community", and said it was "a pleasure" to see it opening.
