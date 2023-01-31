Carlisle sex offender jailed for using mobile despite ban
- Published
A convicted sex offender has been jailed for using two mobile phones that could access the internet.
Gary Crandley, of Carlisle, admitted using the devices without notifying Cumbria Police despite being banned in 2017 from using them.
The 44-year-old was subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order after previously possessing indecent pictures of children in 2009.
He appeared at Carlisle Crown Court and was jailed for four years.
Crandley, of Huntington Place, had been found to have breached the order in November and December after an investigation by the force's Management of Sexual and Violent Offenders team.
The order had been put in place so officers could monitor the man's browsing history.
"Crandley was fully aware of the terms of the sexual harm prevention order imposed against him when he used a phone belonging to a friend," Det Con Jessica Myers said after sentencing.
"He had not informed [the force] of his access to this and another phone, therefore he was arrested and our investigation has brought him to justice.
"We work hard to monitor and manage people who are subject to such orders."
Ms Myers added the force would do "all we can" to ensure offenders are accountable if they breach the terms of an orders.
