Carlisle Roman baths: Gems recovered from drains
More than 30 semi-precious stones lost in a Roman bath house 2,000 years ago have been recovered from its drains.
The remains of the bath house were uncovered in May 2017 during work to move Carlisle's Cricket Club's pavilion that was damaged during Storm Desmond.
Archaeologist Frank Giecco said the beautiful gems probably fell out of bathers' signet rings and were lost down the drains.
More than 700 finds, including pottery, weapons and coins have been uncovered.
Mr Giecco said the project had received more funding and a further dig was planned at the site in May.
He said the artefacts, some made of amethyst, would have dropped out of rings as the glue keeping them in place was affected by the steam of the baths.
The engraved gems, known as intaglios, are only a few millimetres in diameter and ended up being flushed into the drains when the pools and saunas got cleaned.
Mr Giecco said: "They are beautiful miniatures pieces of art dating back to the 200s AD.
"They were set with a vegetable glue and in the hot and sweaty bath house they fell out of the ring settings.
"Carlisle was very much at the centre of the Roman frontier and we are very excited to go back on 22 May for more amazing finds, as it is the site that just keeps giving."
A number of hairpins, also in good condition, were also recovered from the drains and it is hoped all the finds will eventually go on display in Carlisle's Tullie House Museum and Art Gallery.
