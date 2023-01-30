Beloved pet cat Marlee shot and killed in Carlisle
A woman has been left "heartbroken" after her beloved cat was shot and killed with an airgun.
Three-year-old long-haired tabby Marlee suffered abdominal injuries and died on Friday.
Her owner Lauren Moynan, 28, from Carlisle, said she had since heard of five other cases where cats had been injured or killed in the past 10 days.
An investigation has been started by Cumbria Police, which called the incidents "despicable".
Ms Moynan, who lives off Dalston Road, said she got Marlee as a kitten when she was going through a hard time.
"She was just the best, playful and loving," she said.
'Torn my heart out'
She was making tea on Friday when she shouted for her pet, adding: "[Marlee] was down beside the window and just turned around really slowly.
"The minute I saw her I knew there was something wrong. I turned her over, she just laid there floppy in my arms and I knew it was bad.
"While I was on the phone, my neighbour came to knock on my window to say 'keep your cat in, mine is at the vets because it's been shot', and I just knew that's what had happened to her.
"When we got to the vets we found she'd been shot through her side and right into her abdomen.
"I can't believe they've just taken her away from me. I can't understand it, can't get it out of my head. They've absolutely torn my heart out - and for what reason?"
Lauren, who has another cat and dog, said she was now too petrified to let them out of the house.
A Cumbria Constabulary spokesperson said two cats had died from injuries believed to have been caused by an air rifle.
Officers are also investigating reports of three cats being injured in Mcdevitt Way and Newcastle Street.
The spokesperson said: "We are taking this investigation incredibly seriously. These are despicable acts and we want to hold whoever is responsible to account for their actions."
