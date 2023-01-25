Kendal Calling 2023: Headliners announced for summer festival
More than 20,000 people have signed up for pre-sale tickets for Kendal Calling - with Kasabian and Nile Rodgers & Chic named as headliners.
Royal Blood and Blossoms are also topping the bill for the four-day festival which will take place over the last weekend in July.
It returned to the deer park at Lowther Castle in 2022 after being cancelled for two years because of Covid.
Tickets for the event go on sale from 10:00 GMT on Saturday.
The festival will host performances from more than 100 acts and with pre-sale tickets being snapped up quickly organisers say the event looks likely to sell out.
Festival Co-Founders Andy Smith and Ben Robinson said: "After an absolutely stunning festival last year, we cannot wait to get back in those fields! With Kasabian, Royal Blood, Blossoms, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Kaiser Chiefs, Rick Astley, Annie Mac - the line-up is looking absolutely stacked. All we need now is a bit of sun and we've got the perfect weekend!"
Last year about 25,000 people attended the belated 15th anniversary event.
Grammy award winning songwriter, producer and co-founder of Chic, Nile Rodgers said: "The last time we played Kendall Calling was epic and one of my favourite shows ever.
"We are excited to be back this year for more good times!"
