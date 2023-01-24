Carlisle city centre's £2.7m redesign plans shortlisted
- Published
Plans for a £2.7m redesign of a key part of Carlisle have been narrowed down, in a bid to revive the city centre after the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Greenmarket and Market Square areas would undergo changes, with three ideas released for each space.
The council secured £2.4m from the government's Future High Streets Fund to help to finance the plan, and added its own funding.
Final designs will progress in the next few weeks.
It is hoped work will start in the spring.
A report by the council's director for economic development, Jane Meek, said there had been a "shift in consumer buying behaviour" with High Street retailers being significantly affected by online shopping.
"Carlisle has been affected by these trends, with the loss of a number of high-profile chains and consequently a number of prominent vacant buildings," it said.
However, unlike larger towns and cities, the diversification of the city centre into spaces for residential, business and leisure use had not taken place, Ms Meek noted.
It is hoped that repurposing Greenmarket will allow it to host different kinds of events, such as an open-air cinema in the summer or an ice rink in winter, and encourage people to stay for longer.
One idea for Greenmarket - backed in public consultation in 2022 - was for the sunken space outside the cenotaph, as well as water jets and more seating.
People also preferred more green space in Market Square.
The aim is for work to be completed by March 2024.
It comes amid further development work in the city centre, including plans for a new university campus at the former county council headquarters, which would encompass the two Grade-1 listed Citadels.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.