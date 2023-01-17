Kitten rescued after spending three days on Barrow roof
- Published
A kitten had to be rescued by firefighters after spending three days on a house roof.
Eight-month-old Kenai got stuck on top of a derelict property in Barrow, Cumbria, and was seen moving "perilously" in rain and wind, the RSPCA said.
Efforts to coax the mischievous moggy with food failed so Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service were called.
Kenai's owner Danielle Gilchrist said she was pleased to have him home.
RSPCA inspector Martin Fletcher said Kenai was spotted on the roof in Penrith Place after climbing through a broken board.
The tiles were slippery and "Kenai could be seen losing his grip as he moved perilously around", he said.
Ms Gilchrist spent three days trying to tempt the foolhardy feline back down with food but eventually called the RSPCA, who then notified firefighters.
They initially used a ladder to try and get Kenai but despite getting close, the mouser refused to comply.
An aerial platform was then deployed allowing firefighters to grab hold of him.
Mr Fletcher said: "Because of the state of the property, this was a tricky rescue.
Often if a cat is stuck up a tree, or on a roof, they are usually able to get themselves back down again.
"Unless there are severe weather conditions, or the cat appears injured or hurt, the RSPCA advises that people monitor the situation for 24 hours and try coaxing them down with smelly treats or fish."
Following Kenai's rescue, firefighters contacted the local authority to ensure the property was secured properly to prevent any animals from getting inside in the future.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.