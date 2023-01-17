Quarter of Lake District rescues avoidable, says charity
Mountain rescue volunteers say one-in-four of the call outs they attended last year could have been avoided.
Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association attended 610 call outs in 2022, although that figure was down from 681 in the previous year.
Chairman Richard Warren said: "In many cases call outs are avoidable and for people who have not researched or been well enough prepared."
There are 12 mountain rescue teams, of about 400 volunteers, across Cumbria.
"Our volunteers in Keswick and Wasdale get the most call outs to people who are lost or overdue and it amounts to 25% of all calls," Mr Warren said.
Visitors are reminded to wear and carry the right equipment for their walks, to check the weather forecast and not rely solely on mobile phones but to carry a map and compass as well.
"We're in a really cold snap at the moment and temperatures fall significantly lower the higher you climb.
"There is a lot of ice and frozen snow on the mountains - so people need to take ice picks and crampons.
"We do see tragic incidents where people slip and if you fall a long way, you don't survive. That's not what we want," Mr Warren added.
He also said warned smart phone batteries drain more quickly in winter months, so walkers are encouraged to take mobile power banks or take an additional phone but keep it switched off, in case it is needed.
The service has had a busy start to 2023 with 12 call-outs in the first week, including one 44 minutes into the new year when a "well-equipped and experienced" walker broke her ankle in wind and snow on Green Gable.
