Lake District tourist fined over 'homophobic hate crime'
- Published
A tourist who spouted homophobic abuse at two paddleboarders causing them to flee in panic has been fined.
Timothy Astbury, 46, had parked next the women at a layby in Ullswater, near Pooley Bridge, Cumbria, in September.
A confrontation ensued and when they tried to calm him down he continued, causing them distress, Carlisle Magistrates' Court heard.
Astbury, of Shotesham All Saints, near Norwich, admitted a public order charge and was fined £300 with costs.
The court heard that the two women, who were also on holiday, had parked up to go paddleboarding.
When they returned an hour later they saw Astbury whose vehicle was parked beside them.
Prosecutor George Shelley told the court they had reported a "confrontation" with Astbury, who had asked: "Are you two lesbians?".
He was then said to have called them "lefty leeches" and "parasites".
They tried to calm him down but comments continued, the court was told.
"This caused both females to fear alarm or distress," said Mr Shelley.
'A couple of drinks'
Feeling they needed to leave the area "immediately", they noted down Astbury's camper van's registration number and alerted police.
The vehicle was located at Penrith's Morrisons store and Astbury was arrested.
In interview, he admitted an altercation although "not as alleged", the court heard.
He admitted a public order charge which Mr Shelley called a "hate crime" due to comments on sexual orientation.
Astbury told the court on Thursday that he was a regular visitor to Ullswater but had not returned since.
He had been on a bike ride, had "a couple of drinks" and said he initially began speaking to the women in a "complimentary manner".
He insisted he was not looking at them when he spoke and told district judge John Temperley he regretted "the whole thing entirely".
He was fined £300 and ordered to pay a £120 mandatory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
