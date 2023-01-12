Logan Holgate: Cumbria rugby league player dies at 18
Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a rising star rugby league player in Cumbria.
Logan Holgate, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died aged 18 on Wednesday.
The Whitehaven-based club has been left "devastated" and is providing support to his family.
Clubs and rugby league fans across the UK have also paid tribute to Logan, who had already played internationally.
In a statement, Hensingham ARLFC bosses said it had been saddened by Logan's death.
"Logan has been with the club since he was young and has been playing for our open age and under 18s this year," they said.
"We are all devastated at the news and will continue to support the family as much as we can."
'Played with distinction'
Logan, from Cumbria, rose to stardom two years ago when he made his debut with the England Community Lions during an under-16s match in Colwyn Bay, Wales.
He had followed in the footsteps of his brothers, Ellison and Fletcher, in representing the Lions and was described as someone who played with "distinction".
Logan went on to help the Lions win in the under-19s European Championship in Italy last year, when the team defeated France in the final.
He had been on the under-18 pathway to play at Salford Red Devils, and was set to "move up" to the reserve team this season. Such a move would have seen him raise his profile even further.
'Brilliant young man'
Paying their own tribute, the Rugby Football League (RFL) said: "Logan first caught attention in 2021 and made his Lions debut for the Under 16s in a victory over Wales at Colwyn Bay.
"Such was his burgeoning club form, that it wasn't long before he was firmly in the plans of the Under 19s selectors, firstly impressing in trials, before making the final touring squad that created history in Italy last September.
"He leaves a lasting legacy on the programme and staff - a brilliant young man and teammate."
Former Hensingham ARLFC player Kyle Amor, who is now at Widnes Vikings, said Logan was "gone far too soon."
"Such awful news to hear the sad passing of Logan Holgate," he said.
More than £17,000 has been raised through an online appeal by hundreds of people to support Logan's family.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.