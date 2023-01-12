BAE Systems buys empty Barrow shopping centre units
Part of a vacant shopping centre has been bought by submarine builder BAE Systems to regenerate a town centre.
The Barrow shipyard owner has bought a number of retail units in Portland Walk where almost half are unoccupied.
It will renovate and refurbish the four empty stores, including the former Debenhams and WHSmith shops, into a "multi-use facility", which will also offer workforce training.
The council said the move would "inject much needed activity and vibrancy".
Jenny Fazackerley, who chairs Barrow Business Improvement District (BID), welcomed the announcement as "absolutely the best thing that could happen for our town centre".
She said: "We've got a large gap on Portland Walk attracting anti-social behaviour which isn't enticing anyone to open a business.
"With it occupied with some of the BAE workforce, it will bring a vibrancy back."
In October, BAE Systems said it was looking to hire about 1,200 people, mostly based in Barrow, to work on the Royal Navy's new generation of submarines.
Steve Timms, managing director of BAE Systems' submarines business, said: "This investment is a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to develop and champion the town.
"We already have a workforce of more than 11,000 people and with that number set to grow, including a significant increase in graduates and apprentices, these new facilities will play an integral role in ensuring we have the right skills and capabilities."
The company has promised to work with local authorities to contribute to regeneration of the town centre.
Ms Fazackerley added: "This represents a real opportunity, particularly with the food and drink sectors in the lunchtime and after-work economy."
The Leader of Barrow Borough Council, Ann Thomson, said the town centre "has lots of potential" and regeneration plans were in place to create "a new destination" offering "food, experiences and shopping".
Barrow has already received £16m from the government's Levelling Up Fund to transform the market hall and improvement Duke Street.
