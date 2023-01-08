Brough Church bells leave tower after 500 years
Four 16th Century church bells have been taken from their tower for the first time in 500 years.
The bells, each weighing almost one ton, have been removed from St Michael's Church in Brough, Cumbria, to undergo an £80,000 makeover.
Ron East, Carlisle diocesan bell advisor, said some of the bells' steel had to be removed to fit them through the church door.
The bells are due to be back in place in February after their makeover.
The money to have the bells cleaned and new parts fitted came from the Heritage Lottery Fund and local fundraisers.
Mr East said once the bells had been returned, a new steel floor would be fitted in the tower to strengthen the belfry.
"They are being fitted with new wheels and clappers so it's a major project," he said.
"We had real difficulties getting the bells out of the church and had to turn them on their side. We think it's the first time they have ever left the tower in 500 years.
"The restoration to save the bells will see them return to their former glory of performing traditional English full circle ringing."
The bells date back to the 1500s when a local farmer, John Brunskill, sold his bull and cattle to buy them as a gift for the parish.
Two of them were last restored on site in 1880 when they were recast and hung in a new frame in the tower.
