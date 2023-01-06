Ulverston 'masterplan' unveiled ahead of GSK factory closure
- Published
An early-stage "masterplan" for a new science and manufacturing hub in Cumbria has been unveiled.
The site at Ulverston currently belongs to GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), which is winding down its operation there ahead of closure in 2025.
Staff manufacture antibiotics under the brand name Zinnat.
South Lakeland District Council (SLDC) said it wanted to establish the area as a "nationally-advanced manufacturing location".
The proposals include "flexible office space" alongside refurbished laboratories, industrial buildings and a business centre.
'Dynamic vision'
A spokesman for the authority said the masterplan was "a major part of the work of the GSK Taskforce" which also comprises the Cumbria Local Enterprise Partnership, Cumbria County Council and Ulverston Town Council.
He added: "Negotiations are ongoing around land at the site which GSK could donate as a legacy to the community given their changing requirements.
"When these complex issues have been resolved, the masterplan will form the basis of a business case to feed into an offer to government and the private sector for investment in economic development and supporting infrastructure, and set out how it will be delivered."
The taskforce is being chaired by Barrow and Furness MP Simon Fell, who previously said the purpose of the masterplan was to "present an exciting and dynamic vision of what could be achieved at the GSK site and the surrounding land in terms of regeneration, economic development and new housing".
The plan for the site includes 80,000 sq m to be retained by GSK as well as 130,000 sq m the firm previously earmarked for expansion and a further 210,000 sq m requiring remediation, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
