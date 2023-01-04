Sergii Kuzmenko: Inquest to open for Carlisle man shot by police
An inquest into the death of a man shot dead by police is due to open.
Sergii Kuzmenko, 40, was fatally wounded at a house in Carlisle on 19 December, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
The watchdog, which is investigating the shooting, said Cumbria Police were called to reports of a man threatening people at a home on Borland Avenue in the Botcherby area.
Cumbria's coroner is due to open the inquest on 12 January.
A further hearing will be held on a date yet to be confirmed.
The IOPC previously said armed and unarmed officers entered the house and "identified a possible imminent threat to a child".
Two officers fired at him and he suffered injuries to his head and chest and died, the watchdog added.
