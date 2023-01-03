Rescue dog praised for finding couple in Scafell Pike gully
Mountain rescuers said finding a pair of lost walkers near England's highest mountain would have been "doubtful" without the team's dog.
Keswick Mountain Rescue were called out at about 17:30 GMT on New Year's Day to find a couple who had got lost while descending Scafell Pike.
The team's dog Isla found the walkers in a "steep-sided gully away from the paths" a spokesman said.
It was an "excellent and impressive find", he added.
The spokesman said the couple and their dog had made it to the top of Scafell Pike from Seathwaite "in good time" but "got a bit confused" as they descended and ended up in Wasdale.
They tried to correct their mistake but got lost near Sty Head Pass and one of the party suffered a panic attack on the steep ground.
They were well equipped with clothing and head torches but decided to call 999 to ask for the rescue team.
"The team searched the area on the Borrowdale side of Sty Head Tarn with no luck so proceeded to the stretcher box on Sty Head Pass from where a plan was being formulated to split up and search different paths," the spokesman said.
"Suddenly search dog Isla bolted off away, down a steep gully away from the main paths," he said, adding: "We gave chase only to find Isla barking as she had successfully located the couple, an excellent and impressive find.
"It is doubtful if we alone without Isla would have found the couple as they were hidden in a steep-sided gully away from the paths."
The couple were then walked back to Seathwaite after the rescue, which involved nine team members and lasted almost four hours.
The call was the team's second of 2023 having been earlier deployed to rescue two women near Great Gable, one of whom had broken her ankle in snow and wind.
