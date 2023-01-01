Mystery Egremont rabbit deaths prompt police probe
- Published
The mysterious death of two pet rabbits has prompted a police investigation.
Cumbria Police appealed for information after the two animals were found dead in the back garden of a home in Egremont.
A force spokesperson said the deaths in the Hagget End area occurred some time between 17:30 GMT on 30 December and the morning of New Year's Eve.
They said officers were "appealing for any information that can help identify the circumstances of the incident".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.