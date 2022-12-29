Whitehaven power cut: Emergency generators supplying 1,240 homes
Emergency generators are supplying 1,240 properties with power after an underground cable fault.
The outage affecting Whitehaven, in Cumbria, was first reported at 20:39 GMT on Tuesday.
Electricity North West (ENW) said two separate high voltage cable faults were affecting a circuit providing power to homes and businesses.
All now had electricity via generators and the normal supply was expected to resume at 15:00 GMT, it said.
However, this was "subject to change", a spokesperson added.
