Whitehaven power cut: Emergency generators supplying 1,240 homes

Work ongoing by Electricity North West in the local areaElectricity North West
Homes and businesses in Whitehaven lost power on Tuesday evening

Emergency generators are supplying 1,240 properties with power after an underground cable fault.

The outage affecting Whitehaven, in Cumbria, was first reported at 20:39 GMT on Tuesday.

Electricity North West (ENW) said two separate high voltage cable faults were affecting a circuit providing power to homes and businesses.

All now had electricity via generators and the normal supply was expected to resume at 15:00 GMT, it said.

However, this was "subject to change", a spokesperson added.

