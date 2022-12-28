Level crossing crash disrupts rail services between Carlisle and Newcastle
- Published
Rail services between Carlisle and Newcastle have been severely disrupted after a vehicle hit level crossing barriers.
The crash, which has blocked the line near Brampton, is being investigated.
Northern says services running in both directions between the two stations have been cancelled, revised or delayed up to 60 minutes.
Passengers are asked to check Northern's information feed before travelling.
