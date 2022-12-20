Carlisle attempted murder charge after woman stabbed
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Cumbria.
The woman, in her 50s, was knifed in an attack in Ellesmere Way, Carlisle, at about 15:00 GMT on Saturday.
She was taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary with life-threatening injuries and is in a critical condition, police said.
A 38-year-old man is due to appear at North and West Cumbria Magistrates' Court later.
