Man armed with knife shot dead by police
A man armed with a knife has been shot dead by police at a house in Cumbria.
Police were called to reports of a man threatening people at a home in Borland Avenue, Carlisle, just after 15:30 GMT.
On arrival they found a man with a knife and a police firearm was discharged. A man aged in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said no other members of the public were injured and the incident was not being treated as counter terrorism.
A cordon is in place at the scene and people have been urged to stay away, with increased police patrols in the Botcherby area.
The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as a matter of routine.
A spokesman for the watchdog said: "Our investigators are attending the scene and the police post-incident procedures, where the officers involved will be providing their initial accounts.
"The investigation is at a very early stage and no further information can be provided at this time.
"Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic incident."
