Man armed with knife shot dead by police
- Published
A man armed with a knife has been shot dead by police in Cumbria.
Police were called to reports of a man threatening people at a home in Borland Avenue, Carlisle, just after 15:30 GMT.
On arrival they found a man with a knife and a police firearm was discharged. A man aged in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said no other members of the public were injured and the incident was not being treated as counter terrorism.
