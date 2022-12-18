'Max the miracle dog' helps fund Great North Air Ambulance vehicle
A springer spaniel who became an online star for his daily walks has helped fund an emergency vehicle for the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS).
Before his death in April, "Max the Miracle Dog" gained worldwide fame when videos of his walks in the Lake District were posted on Facebook.
About £120,000 was raised through charity events involving him and fellow spaniels Paddy and Harry.
The vehicle, which carries Max's pawprint, will be used in Cumbria.
The keys were handed over at an event held in Keswick on Saturday.
Kerry Irving, owner of the three dogs, credits Max with saving his life when he was troubled by depression and severe pain following a car crash.
He said: "Max was there when I needed him.
"[His] popularity went on to help thousands of other people up until he passed away.
"Helping others in need is the greatest gift we can all give and our community-funded critical care vehicle given to GNAAS will help thousands of people in their hour of need."
Max's legacy 'lives on'
Shortly before 14-year-old Max's death, a fundraising walk saw the dogs named honorary crew GNAAS members in recognition of their efforts.
Paddy and Harry are continuing to raise funds for charities as part of Max Out in the Lake District.
Lee Salmon, head of operations west at GNAAS, said Mr Irving and his pets had "raised a phenomenal amount of money" for the organisation.
He added: "It's an honour to have Max's pawprint on the vehicle, knowing his legacy lives on through our life-saving work."
GNAAS said the new Volvo XC90 would become one of four frontline vehicles in use and enable them to move an older model to their back-up roster.
