Workington parents in court over baby Dallas Kelly's death
- Published
Two parents have appeared in court charged with killing their four-month-old son.
Reece Kelly, 30, is charged with murdering Dallas Kelly in Workington, Cumbria, in October 2021.
Georgia Wright, 22, is accused of causing or allowing the boy's death.
Carlisle Crown Court heard claims Ms Wright was, or ought to have been, aware of an alleged significant risk of serious physical harm being caused to the baby.
She is said to have "failed to take such steps as she could reasonably have been expected to take to protect" him from that risk.
The pair also face two further charges of child cruelty.
No proper food
One alleges they risked unnecessary suffering or injury by failing to take Dallas to important medical appointments between 23 May and 15 October last year.
The second relates to another child, a boy under two, and alleges they failed to provide him with any proper food.
Appearing at Carlisle Crown Court, with Mr Kelly via video-link from custody, the pair did not enter any please.
They are due to return to court in April next year, with a provisional trial set for May.
Mr Kelly, of Hunday Court, Workington, was remanded in custody pending a bail application while Ms Wright, of Workington, was granted conditional bail.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.