Plans for Dalton Islamic centre approved
- Published
Plans for an Islamic prayer hall and community centre in Dalton-in-Furness have been approved.
The three-storey South Lakes Islamic Centre will have a roof garden and parking for 17 vehicles, Barrow Borough Council's planning committee heard.
Outline plans for a two-storey centre at Crooklands Brow on Ulverston Road had been approved, with councillors now supporting the full plan.
The centre will be 164ft (50m) away from the nearest homes.
A report by planning officer Barry Jesson said that was sufficient distance to prevent "any concerns with general noise or loss of privacy for neighbours", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Councillor Martin McLeavy expressed concern about the height of the building, saying: "It's going to be like a great beacon that's going to be visible to every single part of the town."
Questions were asked about Japanese knotweed, with the pre-meeting report indicating the presence of the invasive species at the site.
A condition included as part of the approval states that the plant must be removed from the site "in accordance with the approved methodology".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.