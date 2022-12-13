Strictly star Helen Skelton wants win for her kids, says mum
- Published
Strictly Come Dancing star Helen Skelton is hoping to scoop the glitterball trophy to make her three children proud, her mother said.
It was announced on Monday night Skelton, 39, from Carlisle, and dancing partner Gorka Márquez were through to Saturday's final of the BBC contest.
Her mother Janet Skelton said she knew she wanted to win it "for the kids".
Mrs Skelton said her ex-Blue Peter presenter daughter never did anything half-heartedly.
"I'm so proud, she's worked really hard," Mrs Skelton told BBC Radio Cumbria.
"It's been a great adventure for her and for us as a family."
She said training for Strictly had given her daughter, now a BBC1 Countryfile and BBC 5 Live presenter, "a lot more confidence".
"When she first started she was very nervous and maybe wasn't in such a good place," said Mrs Skelton.
She added: "If she does something, she does it 100%.
"She never does anything half-heartedly and gives it her best shot.
"She's not a bad loser in any shape or form, but to win it would be lovely for her and a great way to end the year, fingers crossed.
Skelton was voted through to the final after scoring 37 for her Argentine tango and 35 for her waltz on Sunday night's semi-final show.
Will Mellor became the 11th celebrity on Monday to leave the competition.
The other three couples through to the final are singer and radio DJ Fleur East and Vito Coppola, wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal and CBBC actor and singer Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu.
Mrs Skelton said she was looking forward to Saturday's show when Helen and Gorka would be performing the jive - which they performed to Tightrope by Janelle Monáe in week seven - along with a new dance.
"She has developed over the weeks and thoroughly enjoyed it," Mrs Skelton added.
"It's given her something to focus on and we are just so proud of how she's coped with it because it is very intense.
"As Gorka said, they can train from 6 to 10 o'clock at night. It's a long spell, I couldn't learn half of those dances."
After getting her final set of scores before the final, Skelton thanked viewers for their support.
She said: "We have just been so overwhelmed - not just by the votes keeping us here - but the messages, people reach out and share things about their lives and that's a very privileged position to be in.
"If anyone has taken one moment of joy from any of our dances then we've all done our jobs."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.