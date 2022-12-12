Siddick Ponds: Rescuers called after reports of boys in water
- Published
People have been warned to stay off frozen water after rescuers were called to a pond after reports of boys falling through ice.
Emergency services, as well as volunteers from Maryport Rescue, were called out to the Siddick Ponds area of Workington at 15:45 GMT on Sunday.
Rescuers spoke to a group of boys, one of whose legs had broken through the ice but he did not fall in.
Cumbria County Council is warning people to stay away from frozen water.
The warning comes as four children who were rescued from an icy lake near Birmingham remain in a critical condition in hospital.
Cumbria Police, the North West Ambulance Service and a helicopter from HM Coastguard also attended the scene.
'Extremely dangerous'
Rick Ogden, assistant chief fire officer for Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said: "With temperatures set to remain very cold, struggling to get above freezing over the coming days, many ponds and other stretches of water are at risk of freezing.
"Whilst they may look solid from the surface and tempting to step on, they can be extremely dangerous and very unlikely to hold your weight.
"Parents, please speak to your children to warn them of the potential consequences if someone goes through into the frozen water."
He also urged people to keep their pets on leads near water.