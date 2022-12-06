Eleanor Williams' medical records 'do not match abuse claims'
Medical records of a woman who claimed she was the victim of a grooming gang do not match allegations she was beaten, stabbed and given a "backstreet abortion", a court has heard.
Eleanor Williams, from Barrow, Cumbria, made the claims in a message to her boyfriend, Preston Crown Court heard.
She also said she developed a heroin addiction after being given the drug while locked in a caravan.
The 22-year-old denies seven counts of perverting the course of justice.
In a message sent in May 2020, Ms Williams told her then boyfriend Ryan Dickie she had been locked in a caravan for two weeks when she was 15 , with men "coming and going all the time" and having sex with her.
She said: "I was given heroin. I developed an addiction to it."
'Backstreet abortion'
Investigator Gary Humes told the jury Williams' medical records had no details of a heroin addiction.
In the message, Ms Williams claimed she was beaten and given a "backstreet abortion" using a coat hanger after becoming pregnant.
She said police found her and took her to hospital, but Mr Humes said there was no mention of it in her medical records.
She also described being found naked by police with a needle sticking out of her arm, having been beaten so badly she was in intensive care for two weeks and needed to be put in an induced coma due to a bleed on her brain.
Mr Humes said the details did not appear in her medical records.
He also said the records did not match descriptions of her being stabbed, having her throat slit and having a nipple removed.
On Monday, the jury was told Williams had pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to one count of perverting the course of justice.
The court heard it related to her asking both her sister, Lucy Williams, and her mother to contact her solicitors and tell them a hammer had been found in her bedroom and to suggest it should be handed in to them.
The trial continues.
