Penrith arsonist who threatened to stab firefighters jailed
- Published
A mentally ill arsonist who threatened to stab two firefighters battling a flat blaze has been jailed for 40 months.
Eren Zihni started the fire at the supported housing block in Penrith, Cumbria, where he lived.
When firefighters tried to enter his room, Zihni told them he had two knives, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
The 39-year-old admitted arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered and affray.
The incident, on 18 March, saw four fire crews arrive from about 22:55 GMT.
Wearing breathing apparatus, two firefighters extinguished flames before finding Zihni's room on the top floor barricaded.
"An attempt was made to kick the door down but the defendant told them to leave him alone as he wanted to kill himself," prosecutor Tim Evans told the court.
"They tried to talk to the defendant who responded by threatening to stab them, telling them he had two knives."
'Nowt to lose'
One firefighter later described himself as frightened and not knowing where Zihni was through the smoke while threats were being delivered.
His colleague talked about retreating in fear that blades might be used.
During five hours of police negotiations, Zihni made a string of stab threats, speaking of having "nowt to lose" and saying "if I'm dying I'm taking someone else with us".
The fire caused £22,000 of structural damage and the flat - intended for use by a vulnerable person - was out of use for a time.
Jeff Smith, mitigating, said Zihni had been suffering "quite dramatically" with schizophrenia.
"He had very little recollection of what was going on," said Mr Smith of the night.
"He regrets the damage and fear he caused to people around him."
Judge Ian Unsworth KC noted Zihni had since undergone medical treatment and was remorseful.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.