Carlisle robber who made Covid claim with police spit jailed
Published
A man who claimed he had Covid-19 when he spat in a police officer's face after robbing a takeaway driver at knifepoint has been jailed.
James Broughton, 31, stole £150 after threatening to stab the driver in Carlisle, the city's crown court heard.
After being arrested, Broughton spat full in the face of a custody sergeant and said he wanted to "infect people with Covid".
He was jailed for 45 months after admitting offences including robbery.
'I will stab you'
The court heard the driver was attempting to find a house when Broughton emerged from an alleyway in Trafalgar Street, where he lived.
As the delivery driver sat in his car with the door open making phone checks, Broughton gestured with a pocket knife and said: "Give me all your money otherwise I will stab you."
He made off with the man's £150 cash float and car keys and police found Broughton a short while later at home.
In an impact statement, the delivery driver described having heightened anxiety and hyper vigilance in the aftermath of the robbery.
He was also suspicious and nervous of people while trying to go about his business and called his family more often, the court heard.
Broughton was "struggling and abusive" when taken into custody.
'Utterly ashamed'
He spat full in the face of a custody sergeant as she was trying to explain the process and calm him, and tried to bite a PC.
Prosecutor Tim Evans said Broughton said he "had Covid and wanted to infect people with Covid".
Two positive coronavirus tests were found at Broughton's home although it was not clear when they had been taken.
He admitted robbery, illegal knife possession and two emergency worker assaults.
Mark Shepherd, in mitigation, spoke of Broughton's "troubled" and "terrible" childhood, adding: "He is utterly ashamed of his actions as well he might be."
